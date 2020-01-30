Rashida Tlaib Promotes False ‘Blood Libel’ Claim Demonizing Jews, Refuses To Apologize

Far-left Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), who has a documented history of anti-Semitism, promoted a false blood libel story last week demonizing Israelis for the death of a young Palestinian boy and, after significant backlash, deleted the retweet but has refused to apologize for her latest anti-Semitic incident.

The tweet that Tlaib promoted stated: “KIDNAPPED & EXECUTED 7 year old #Palestinian child Qusai was kidnapped by a Herd of violent #Israeli settlers, assaulted & thrown in a water well was found this morning frozen to death in Beit Hanina, #Jerusalem after #Israeli forces assaulted search teams.”

Three layers of what for now appears to be a blood libel. From a faceless activist to a Palestinian government official to a US Congresswoman to a global audience of 898,000 followers. pic.twitter.com/spGwJAp5RT — Eylon Levy (@EylonALevy) January 25, 2020

The claim from a random Twitter account then went to the account of a Palestinian official, who wrote: “The heart just shatters. The pain is unbearable. No words.”

Tlaib then promoted the tweet from the Palestinian official to her nearly 900,000 followers. – READ MORE