Fox refuses to OK Super Bowl ad for abortion survivors, but had no problem approving an ad featuring drag queens

On Tuesday, news broke that two former contestants from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” would appear in a Super Bowl commercial this Sunday, marking the first time that drag queens are to be featured in an ad for the big game.

Now, the pro-life group, Faces of Choice, is calling out Fox Sports for allegedly refusing to approve an ad the group desired to run during this year’s Super Bowl, LifeSite News reported.

Faces of Choice — who ran an ad at the 2020 March for Life featuring the faces and stories of 14 abortion survivors — say they submitted the application to run a 30-second version of the ad in July, but were repeatedly stonewalled.

“We were one of the very first people to submit anything to them. We met every single stipulation that they asked for and every time we met the line they moved the line further to request something else,” Lyric Gillett, the founder of Faces of Choice, told LifeSite News. – READ MORE