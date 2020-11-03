Trump Shares He May Fire Fauci Post-Election After Chant Breaks Out at Rally

President Donald Trump might fire Dr. Anthony Fauci, a member of the White House coronavirus task force, if he wins reelection.

After claiming Americans “won’t hear too much” about the coronavirus pandemic starting Nov. 4, a chant broke out at Trump’s rally late Sunday in Florida. “Fire Fauci!” the crowd shouted.

The president then said in response, “Don’t tell anybody, but let me wait until a little bit after the election. I appreciate the advice.”

Trump also suggested Fauci has been “wrong on a lot” but that he is “a nice man.”

Fauci has been the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984, advising six presidents on domestic and global health issues. – READ MORE

