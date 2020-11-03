CDC says people sick with COVID-19 can break quarantine to vote in-person

Coronavirus patients can break quarantine Tuesday to vote in person, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has confirmed.

“Voters have the right to vote, regardless of whether they are sick or in quarantine,” the CDC stressed in safe-voting guidance posted Sunday.

While having the right to do so, those infected by the contagion “should take steps to protect poll workers and other voters,” the health agency said.

“This includes wearing a mask, staying at least 6 feet away from others, and washing your hands or using hand sanitizer before and after voting,” the CDC guidance said.

“You should also let poll workers know that you are sick or in quarantine when you arrive at the polling location,” the agency said. – READ MORE

