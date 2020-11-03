“Non-Scalable” Fence Built Around White House, 250 Soldiers On Standby To Handle Election Night Chaos

President Trump is bracing for a surge of post-election day unrest in the US by building a “non-scalable” barrier surrounding the White House complex, according to CNN.

“The White House on lockdown: A federal law enforcement source tells NBC that beginning tomorrow, crews will build a ‘non-scalable’ fence to secure the WH complex, Ellipse and Lafayette Square,” said NBC White House correspondent Geoff Bennett.

The network reported that the temporary fence surrounding the White House would be similar to the barrier erected to create a perimeter surrounding the White House, similar to the barrier erected in the aftermath.

