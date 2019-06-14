Trump Shares He Has No Plans to Fire Conway After Hatch Act Violation Accusations: ‘It’s Just Not Fair’

On Thursday, Conway came under fire after a federal watchdog called on her to be fired due to alleged violations of the Hatch Act of 1939, which doesn’t allow executive branch employees, besides some exemptions, to engage in political activities, as IJR News reported.

However, Trump made it clear during Friday’s “Fox & Friends” interview that he doesn’t plan to boot Conway — who was also the campaign manager for Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign — from her White House role.

“It looks to me like they’re trying to take away her right of free speech and that’s just not fair,” the president responded, adding that he wondered if federal officials are supposed to say “I can’t answer” every time they are asked a question during an interview.

He doubled down that it “really sounds, to me, like a free speech thing.”

When asked directly if he will fire Conway, he responded, “No, I’m not going to fire her. I think she’s a terrific person.” – READ MORE