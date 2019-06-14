Julian Castro Dismisses Identity Theft by an Illegal Immigrant: ‘Crime Happens’ (VIDEO)

Democrats running for the 2020 nomination for president might as well make “laws are only for the common folk” their campaign slogan, in our view.

Julian Castro was questioned Thursday night by a woman who said an illegal immigrant stole her Social Security number. The White House hopeful then proceeded to dismiss that crime almost out of hand.

Democrat presidential candidate @JulianCastro's reaction when Arizona voter Jessica Welch tells him she was victimized by an illegal immigrant: "Crime happens." pic.twitter.com/At2UkPkjzN — Official Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) June 13, 2019

“He was caught and released on his own recognizance, never to be heard from again,” the woman explained during a Fox News town hall last night. “Would you be willing to penalize offenders taking advantage of Americans by having them not released if they’re known to be illegal?” she asked.

Castro’s response? “Crime happens.” – READ MORE