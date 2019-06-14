School’s proposed ‘Menstrual Equity for All Act’ could make tampons available in men’s bathrooms

Upon the student government’s prompting, the University of Arkansas’ Division of Student affairs plans to implement the disbursement of menstrual products to those who need it in restroom dispensaries across campus.

Such products could also end up being available in the men’s restrooms.

According to KSFM-TV, the legislation for the new policy is titled the “Menstrual Equity for All Act,” and it is being pushed because the student government “believes in equality for all individuals regardless of their sex or gender identity.”

“[T]he United Nations regards access to Menstrual Hygiene Management … to be a human rights issue specifically highlighted within the goals of the Sustainable Development Project,” the bill explains.

“ empirical data demonstrates that unexpected need for while in public is a situation experienced by eighty-six percent of individuals,” the bill adds. – READ MORE