Trump says Russians ‘laughing their asses off’ over US collusion probes

President Trump on Sunday launched a tweet storm over the investigations by the Justice Department and others into Russia election meddling — writing that “they are laughing their a—s off in Moscow.”

“If it was the GOAL of Russia to create discord, disruption and chaos within the U.S. then, with all of the Committee Hearings, Investigations and Party hatred, they have succeeded beyond their wildest dreams. They are laughing their a—s off in Moscow. Get smart America!” Trump tweeted after a

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

If it was the GOAL of Russia to create discord, disruption and chaos within the U.S. then, with all of the Committee Hearings, Investigations and Party hatred, they have succeeded beyond their wildest dreams. They are laughing their asses off in Moscow. Get smart America! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2018

grand jury on Friday indicted 13 Russian nationals and three Russian companies for allegedly interfering in the 2016 presidential elections.

The case was brought by Robert Mueller, special counsel for the Justice Department, who is investigating whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia in the elections. The federal case also argued that Russia has been interfering with U.S. elections since 2014.- READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *