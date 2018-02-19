Politics World
Trump says Russians ‘laughing their asses off’ over US collusion probes
President Trump on Sunday launched a tweet storm over the investigations by the Justice Department and others into Russia election meddling — writing that “they are laughing their a—s off in Moscow.”
“If it was the GOAL of Russia to create discord, disruption and chaos within the U.S. then, with all of the Committee Hearings, Investigations and Party hatred, they have succeeded beyond their wildest dreams. They are laughing their a—s off in Moscow. Get smart America!” Trump tweeted after a
If it was the GOAL of Russia to create discord, disruption and chaos within the U.S. then, with all of the Committee Hearings, Investigations and Party hatred, they have succeeded beyond their wildest dreams. They are laughing their asses off in Moscow. Get smart America!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2018
The case was brought by Robert Mueller, special counsel for the Justice Department, who is investigating whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia in the elections. The federal case also argued that Russia has been interfering with U.S. elections since 2014.- READ MORE
