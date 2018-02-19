SHOCK: Russian athlete suspected of doping at Winter Olympics

The Russian delegation at the Pyeongchang Olympics has announced that one of its athletes has failed a drug test.

Two Russian state news agencies cited Konstantin Vybornov, spokesman for the “Olympic Athletes from Russia” team, as saying the delegation received an official notification from the International Olympic Committee of the positive test.

The IOC later Sunday said it had taken note of Vybronov’s statement.

Vybornov said a “B” sample taken from the athlete will be analyzed within 24 hours, but did not name the athlete or the sport involved.

A confirmed doping case could be an obstacle to Russia’s efforts to have the Russian team formally reinstated in time for the closing ceremony. – READ MORE

