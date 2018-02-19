Joe Biden Publicly, Privately ‘Tiptoes’ Towards 2020 Presidential Bid

Former Vice President Joe Biden is floating the idea of a potential run for the presidency in 2020, bringing up the subject in a meeting with longtime aides.

The Associated Press reported that Biden told a few foreign policy aides during a planning meeting for the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement that a 2020 run was a “real possibility,” but insisted that he had not made a decision yet to run.

The former vice president also reportedly expressed interest in recruiting those in the room to work on his 2020 campaign if he decided to run, but would not be too upset if any staffers decided they did not want to leave their positions outside the government.

The meeting was intended to set the 2018 agenda for the diplomacy center. – READ MORE

