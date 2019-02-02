Trump Says Paul Ryan Promised the Wall — Then ‘Went Lame Duck’

President Donald Trump, in a recent interview with The Daily Caller, claims former House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) promised he’d get a border wall in exchange for an omnibus spending bill.

The news outlet noted that Republicans had control of both houses of Congress for two years, yet failed to secure funding for a border wall, and asked what role Ryan played in that failure.

Betrayal. The president then said Ryan went “lame duck” and that impotence led to his reneging on the wall.

“He went lame duck,” Trump lamented. “And once he went lame duck it was just really an exercise in waving to people and the power was gone, so I was very disappointed.”

Asked if he had lied to him, the president played nice. “I don’t want to say he lied. I think he probably meant it at the time, I guess. I hope. So I don’t call that lying,” he responded.

At a meeting with conservative groups last week, however, President Trump reportedly blasted Ryan for having “screwed him” by not securing border wall money when Republicans had the majority.

"Screwed him." Paul Ryan's betrayal on the issue made him quite possibly the worst person to have filled the role as House speaker during the Trump administration. Anyone with an ounce of intestinal fortitude would have made it a priority, delivering the president and the Republican Party a major victory.