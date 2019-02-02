NANCY? Pelosi botches words, suffers face spasms, confuses Dems, GOP while vowing no border wall funding (VIDEO)

What’s wrong with Nancy Pelosi?

The House Speaker spoke to reporters today for only about 21 minutes, but there were plenty of strange moments as she botched words, suffered face spasms and brain freezes as she attacked President Trump’s proposed border wall and his leadership during the recent partial government shutdown.

Lamenting the recent partial government shutdown, Pelosi said, “Veterans, many of whom— a third of the Republican— federal employees…”

“Maybe we can do something to help our contractors, uh, because they did— are— not getting paid,” she struggled to say.- READ MORE