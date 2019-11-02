Trump says ‘New York can never be great again’ under Cuomo, de Blasio

President Trump on Friday detailed his reasons for claiming his primary residence as Florida rather than New York— partially blaming Democratic politicians for unfavorable conditions in the Empire State.

“I love New York, but New York can never be great again under the current leadership of Governor Andrew Cuomo (the brother of Fredo), or Mayor Bill DeBlasio ,” Trump tweeted, reiterating the “Fredo” moniker he bestowed over the summer on CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, the governor’s younger brother.

On Thursday, Trump announced he would make Florida his primary place of residence and called out the treatment he had received while paying “millions of dollars” in taxes in New York. “Few have been treated worse,” he said. Trump built much of his real estate empire in New York but has also spent time at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

In his Friday tweets, Trump reiterated his concerns about taxes, but also cited high energy costs and said New York City was becoming “dirty & unsafe again.” He also accused Cuomo of “weaponiz the prosecutors to do his dirty work (and to keep him out of jams) …” without citing specific evidence.

“Taxes and energy costs are way too high, Upstate is being allowed to die as other nearby states frack & drill for Gold (oil) while reducing taxes & creating jobs by the thousands,” he added. – READ MORE