Jason Chaffetz: Obama would have been impeached under standards Democrats are applying to Trump

President Barack Obama would have been impeached if the standards House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her fellow Democrats are applying to President Trump today had been evenly applied before 2017.

Did Obama withhold documents? Daily. Did he hold back witnesses? Regularly. Did he unnecessarily delay congressional inquiries? Yes.

Did Obama encourage foreign governments to help him politically? Absolutely. Did his vice president – Joe Biden – engage in manipulation of a foreign prosecutor? Sure did.

Did a Republican-controlled House ever seriously consider impeaching President Obama? Of course not. It would have been absurd – just as absurd as the effort now underway by the Democratic majority in today’s House to impeach Trump.

The natural tensions found between the legislative and executive branches of government when two different parties share power is not a new phenomenon. The United States has lived through these political differences for more than 200 years.

Yet this election cycle is different. The Democrats have been hyperventilating about Trump’s mere presence since he descended the escalator at Trump Tower to announce his candidacy.

The establishment doesn’t like Trump and the media want to get him out of Washington. But the economy is doing great, foreign policy is succeeding, and the prospect of Trump winning a second term is high.

The Democrats have been operating with the end in mind. Since Day One of Trump’s presidency, the resistance wing of the Democratic Party has been plotting to impeach him. – READ MORE