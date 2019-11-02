Scared Yet? Greta Thunberg Poses as Herself to Intimidate ‘Angry Climate Crisis Deniers’

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg took to Twitter on Halloween to mock her detractors by posing as herself – saying she terrifies her critics.

The teenager, who has left school to travel the world preaching her message of climate salvation, said she scared “a bunch of angry climate crisis deniers” without having to dress up.

Posing in a black-and-white photo with her trademark “school strike for climate” placard, she said she did not celebrate Halloween in Sweden but “thought I might give it a try’” if it meant she could affront her critics.

So today is Halloween. I don’t celebrate it back home, but I thought I might give it a try.

And apparently when it comes to scaring a bunch of angry climate crisis deniers – I don’t even have to dress up!! #trickortreat pic.twitter.com/Nt6CHRU3Q8 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) November 1, 2019

Thunberg sailed to North America on a carbon fiber racing yacht in August as she refuses to fly on jet planes.