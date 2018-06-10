Trump says he will honor Italy’s prime minister at White House ‘shortly’

President Trump on Saturday said he would honor Italy’s new Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte at the White House after the politician backed Trump’s calls for Russia to be reinstated into the Group of Seven (G-7).

“Just met the new Prime Minister of Italy, @GiuseppeConteIT, a really great guy,” Trump tweeted Saturday. “He will be honored in Washington, at the @WhiteHouse, shortly. He will do a great job – the people of Italy got it right!”

Just met the new Prime Minister of Italy, @GiuseppeConteIT, a really great guy. He will be honored in Washington, at the @WhiteHouse, shortly. He will do a great job – the people of Italy got it right! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2018

Both leaders were in Canada this weekend for the G-7 meeting. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1