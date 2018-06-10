True Pundit

Trump says he will honor Italy’s prime minister at White House ‘shortly’

President Trump on Saturday said he would honor Italy’s new Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte at the White House after the politician backed Trump’s calls for Russia to be reinstated into the Group of Seven (G-7).

“Just met the new Prime Minister of Italy, @GiuseppeConteIT, a really great guy,” Trump tweeted Saturday. “He will be honored in Washington, at the @WhiteHouse, shortly. He will do a great job – the people of Italy got it right!”

Both leaders were in Canada this weekend for the G-7 meeting. – READ MORE

