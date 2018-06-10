True Pundit

Security

1,000 illegal immigrants bused to California federal prison for detention

Posted on by
Share:

A thousand illegal immigrant detainees arrived at a federal prison outside of Los Angeles, California, in busloads as part of the Trump administration’s plan to expand the use of detention during its crackdown on illegal immigration, FOX 11 reported.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is overseeing the transfer at the Federal Correction Complex in Victorville that has angered immigrants’ rights groups.

“For the first time, the US Government is going to be putting immigration detainees in federal prison, therefore treating them like criminals,” Derek Loh, an immigration lawyer with Immigrant Defenders Law Center, told the FOX affiliate.

The use of federal prisons and other facilities by the Bureau of Prisons “is intended to be a temporary measure until ICE can obtain additional long-term contracts for new detention facilities or until the surge in illegal border crossings subsides,” a spokesperson for ICE said Friday – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

1,000 illegal immigrants bused to California federal prison for detention
1,000 illegal immigrants bused to California federal prison for detention

A thousand illegal immigrant detainees arrived at a federal prison outside of Los Angeles, California, in busloads as part of the Trump administration’s plan to expand the use of detention during its crackdown on illegal immigration, FOX 11 reported.

Fox News Fox News
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: