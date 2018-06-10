Singapore hotels add cameras, ramp up security ahead of Trump-Kim summit

President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will come together from opposite ends of the world next week for their historic bilateral summit, but when they arrive here on Sunday, their accommodations will be less than a mile apart.

Two people familiar with the planning said the president and his entourage will stay at Singapore’s Shangri-La hotel, where Defense Secretary Jim Mattis attended a global security conference earlier this month and where locals have seen security activity increase in recent days. The vicinity was designated a “special event area” by the Singaporean government last Sunday.

Meanwhile, the North Korean delegation is expected to have secured rooms at the St. Regis, where local media spotted employees installing additional security cameras around the luxury hotel’s entrance earlier this week.

A spokesperson for the St. Regis declined to confirm whether the hotel would soon be hosting Kim and would not provide a reason for the beefed up security. The five-star resort is “just a 10 minute walk away” from the part of town where Trump’s hotel is located, a bellhop told the Washington Examiner. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1