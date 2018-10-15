Trump says Defense Secretary Mattis could leave administration: ‘He’s sort of a Democrat’

In an interview set for broadcast Sunday, President Trump speculated whether Secretary of Defense James Mattis might soon leave the administration, just weeks after a book by journalist Bob Woodward reported that Mattis had privately compared Trump to a “fifth- or sixth-grader.”

Asked by “60 Minutes” host Lesley Stahl whether Mattis would depart, Trump responded, “Well, I don’t know. He hasn’t told me that.”

He continued: “I have a very good relationship with him. I had lunch with him two days ago. … It could be that he is. I think he’s sort of a Democrat, if you want to know the truth. But General Mattis is a good guy. We get along very well. He may leave. I mean, at some point, everybody leaves. Everybody. People leave. That’s Washington.”

The president also called reports that the White House is in chaos "so false" and "fake news." He added, "I have people now on standby that will be phenomenal. They'll come into the administration.