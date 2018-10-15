Romney denies he led ‘never Trump’ movement, says president’s policies ‘pretty effective’ (VIDEO)

Despite his sharp criticism of the president during the 2016 campaign, Mitt Romney over the weekend denied he led the “never Trump” movement among conservatives.

Romney, the 2012 GOP presidential nominee who is currently running for a Senate seat in Utah, said that while Trump was not the candidate he wanted, he supports many of the president’s policies.

When asked about his stance on President Trump, Mitt Romney denies that he led the Never Trump movement. Seen here at a gaggle after a rally for #AZSen candidate @MarthaMcSally pic.twitter.com/cFDJC1RmQ8 — Meghan Keneally (@mkeneally) October 12, 2018

“President Trump was not the person I wanted to become the nominee of our party, but he’s president now,” Romney, also a former Massachusetts governor, told a reporter. “The policies he’s promoted have been pretty effective, and I support a lot of those policies.” – READ MORE