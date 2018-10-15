Bernie Sanders Won’t Condemn Protesters Harassing Republicans: ‘We Need To Mobilize’

Vermont Senator and former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders refused to condemn activists who have been threatening, stalking, and harassing Republican officials, telling CNN’s Jake Tapper, instead, that the Left “needs to mobilize.”

Anti-GOP protesters have been ramping up their rhetoric in recent weeks, threatening to follow prominent Republicans who venture into public, and recently in places like New York City, issuing “warnings” to anyone who publicly expresses support for conservative ideals.

When asked his opinion on whether leftist rhetoric has become too violent, instead of condemning protesters, Sanders completely “skirted the issue,” Mediaite reports, saying that “mobilizing” progressive forces was important to victory.

“I am very strongly in favor of mobilizing the American people to stand up and fight for economic justice and social justice and racial and environmental justice, and I think we have to mobilize people,” Sanders told Tapper. – READ MORE