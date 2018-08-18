Trump says Cuomo’s ‘political career is over’ after governor claimed America ‘was never that great’

President Trump slammed New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday, claiming “his political career is over” after the Democrat’s remarks earlier this week declaring that America “was never that great.”

“Which is worse, Hightax Andrew Cuomo’s statement, ‘WE’RE NOT GOING TO MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, IT WAS NEVER THAT GREAT’ or Hillary Clinton’s ‘DEPLORABLES’ statement,” Trump tweeted, referring to Clinton’s comment about some Trump supporters during the 2016 presidential election campaign.

…I say Andrew’s was a bigger and more incompetent blunder. He should easily win his race against a Super Liberal Actress, but his political career is over! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2018

Comparing the two, Trump went on to say that he thought Cuomo’s “was a bigger and more incompetent blunder.”

"He should easily win his race against a Super Liberal Actress, but his political career is over!" he tweeted.

When Cuomo spoke on Friday about his comments, he said he was “inartful.”

“The expression I used the other day was inartful, so I want to be very clear,” he said, according to The Democrat & Chronicle.

“Of course America is great and of course America has always been great. No one questions that,” he added.

He went on to describe how his immigrant ancestors showed evidence of America’s greatness.

"As you know, my family is evidence of American greatness. My grandparents came to this country as poor immigrants and their son became governor and his son became governor. That's never been a question," he said.