Khan’s London: Six Arrests After Teen ‘Disembowelled’ in Quadruple Stabbing

Describing the incident on the Elmington Estate in Camberwell, a witness said they saw “four or five black boys running, [then] all of a sudden I could hear, ‘Help, help’.”

Another resident said they saw one of the four stab victims grievously wounded with his “intestines falling on the ground”, according to MailOnline.

Six male suspects, said to be aged between 15 and 16, were arrested following the incident, which took place a stone’s throw from the street where ‘drill’ rapper Sidique Kamara, also known as ‘Incognito’, was stabbed to death earlier this month. – READ MORE

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has said cars should be banned from parts of London in response to terror attacks, after previously claiming the city was one of the safest in the world.

Parliament square should be “part pedestrianized,” the left winger said Wednesday morning, the day after a Sudanese migrant drove at speed toward the Palace of Westminster, injuring pedestrians and cyclists.

Police are treating the incident as a terror attack. Last year, Islamist terrorist Khalid Masood used a car and knives to kill and main just yards away on Westminster Bridge and in Palace Yard. Further down river at Borough Market, eight were killed by a radical Islamist gang using the same method.

“After the incident in Westminster Bridge in last March, there have been temporary barriers put in place in many of the bridges in London,” Khan added, on ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

“And Actually, we’re doing things like designing out the possibility of a hostile vehicle smashing into pedestrians or buildings,” the Mayor explained, saying he was looking into installing permanent barriers around Parliament. – READ MORE