Minnesota Dem Candidate Opposed Bill Cutting Insurance Payments To Convicted Terrorists

In 2017, Ilhan Omar, who won the Democratic primary Tuesday night for the House seat to be vacated by Rep. Keith Ellison, Vice-Chair of the Democratic National Committee, voted against a state bill to cut insurance payments to terrorists.

H. F. No. 1397, which barred anyone convicted of aiding or committing terror acts from collecting life insurance payments, was passed by the Minnesota House 127-2. Omar voted against the bill, as did state Rep. John Lesch.

The bill stated, “A policy of group life insurance issued for delivery in this state may limit payment to a beneficiary to the amount of premiums that have been paid to the insurer under the policy if the insured’s death occurs directly or indirectly as a result of the insured’s furtherance of terrorism. Conviction of a crime in violation of section 609.714 is not necessary for any court of competent jurisdiction to determine by a preponderance of evidence whether a terrorist act has occurred for the purpose of this section.” – READ MORE

According to The Daily Caller, the accuser is named Karen Monahan — a progressive activist who works with the environmental leftists at the Sierra Club — and she was in a longterm relationship with Ellison that ended in 2016, though both her and Ellison were said to have remained on friendly terms. She has yet to release the supposed video which shows Ellison’s abuse of her.

(…)

The congressman reiterated that he and Monahan had enjoyed a lengthy and love-filled relationship that had nevertheless ended on good terms in 2016, and shared how his ex had actually called him in May of this year when she had run out of gas and he had brought her fuel to refill her vehicle.

“What would you say to her right now? Because she’s speaking out and continues to speak out on Twitter and social media,” asked Murphy. Ellison replied, “I’d say, ‘Look, we loved each other, we don’t have to destroy each other.’”

Murphy noted that Ellison had become emotional and asked if her though Monahan was attempting to destroy him, but Ellison stated after a long pause, “I don’t know. I mean, I don’t want to speculate on motive, I don’t know. I’ve asked myself many times, why? But I’m not going to try to speculate on motive.” – READ MORE