TRUMP SAYS ‘CONFLICTED’ MUELLER IS LEADING ‘AN ILLEGAL INVESTIGATION’

President Trump said Tuesday that Special Counsel Robert Mueller is heading up “an illegal investigation” rife with conflicts of interest, including for Mueller himself.

“I view it as an illegal investigation. It should have never been started. It should have never been allowed to start. You know, I’m not a target of this investigation, just in case you don’t realize.”

That’s also what former FBI Director James Comey told Trump multiple times in early 2017, before the president fired him, prompting Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to appoint Mueller as special counsel.

The president ticked off the “many reasons” he considers the investigation illegal.

“Number one, there was no crime,” Trump said. “Number two, everybody was conflicted, including Mueller.” – READ MORE