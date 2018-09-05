    True Pundit

    Politics

    Liberals Accused This Woman Of Being A White Supremacist. They Couldn’t Be More Wrong

    Posted on by
    Share:

    Liberal conspiracy theorists smeared a woman as a white supremacist and neo-Nazi on Tuesday because she folded her arms while sitting behind Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh at his confirmation hearing on Tuesday.

    The woman, Zina Gelman Bash, is a former Kavanaugh clerk who previously worked in President Donald Trump’s administration and now serves in Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s administration.

    Far from being a secret white nationalist, Bash has a Mexican mother and a Jewish father and her grandparents were Holocaust survivors, according to a source working with Kavanaugh’s confirmation team.

    Bash is “the granddaughter of Polish Jews who just barely escaped the death camps,” Daily Beast reporter Lachlan Markay similarly noted. – READ MORE

    Liberals Accuse Woman Sitting Behind Kavanaugh Of Being A White Supremacist — She’s Actually A Hispanic Descendent Of Holocaust Survivors
    Liberals Accuse Woman Sitting Behind Kavanaugh Of Being A White Supremacist — She’s Actually A Hispanic Descendent Of Holocaust Survivors

    This is scary stuff

    dailycaller.com dailycaller.com
    FOLLOW US!
    Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
    Share: