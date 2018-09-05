Liberals Accused This Woman Of Being A White Supremacist. They Couldn’t Be More Wrong

Liberal conspiracy theorists smeared a woman as a white supremacist and neo-Nazi on Tuesday because she folded her arms while sitting behind Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh at his confirmation hearing on Tuesday.

Who is she? What’s up with the white power sign? @MSNBC pic.twitter.com/VUU9QsFdXW — Keith R. Dumas (@rubin_kd) September 4, 2018

The woman, Zina Gelman Bash, is a former Kavanaugh clerk who previously worked in President Donald Trump’s administration and now serves in Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s administration.

Far from being a secret white nationalist, Bash has a Mexican mother and a Jewish father and her grandparents were Holocaust survivors, according to a source working with Kavanaugh’s confirmation team.

Bash is "the granddaughter of Polish Jews who just barely escaped the death camps," Daily Beast reporter Lachlan Markay similarly noted.