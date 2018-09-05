TRUMP SAYS ANTI-KAVANAUGH PROTESTORS ARE ‘AN EMBARRASSMENT TO THE COUNTRY’

President Donald Trump criticized protestors who interrupted his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing Tuesday in an exclusive Oval Office interview with The Daily Caller.

“I’m amazed that people allow the interruptions to continue,” Trump said of the multiple protestors who interrupted the first day of the proceedings, adding, “There [are] some people that just keep screaming.”

Trump praised Senator Orrin Hatch’s condemnation of the protestors from the hearing, adding, “I don’t know why they don’t take care of a situation like that. I think it’s embarrassing for the country to allow protestors. You don’t even know what side the protestors are on.” – READ MORE