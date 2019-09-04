Trump says Comey ‘lucky’ attorney general didn’t prosecute after ‘disastrous’ IG report

President Trump said Friday that James Comey is “lucky” that Attorney General Bill Barr did not prosecute him, claiming the “disastrous” Justice Department inspector general report released this week exposed an illegal scheme to strip away his and his supporters’ rights.

The report released Thursday revealed that the former FBI director repeatedly violated FBI policies by drafting, leaking and retaining memos of his conversations with the president. The DOJ considered the findings but did not bring charges.

“The fact that James Comey was not prosecuted for the absolutely horrible things he did just shows how fair and reasonable Attorney General Bill Barr is,” Trump tweeted on Friday. “So many people and experts that I have watched and read would have taken an entirely different course. Comey got lucky!”

The fact that James Comey was not prosecuted for the absolutely horrible things he did just shows how fair and reasonable Attorney General Bill Barr is. So many people and experts that I have watched and read would have taken an entirely different course. Comey got Lucky! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2019

Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s investigation determined that Comey’s memos were “official FBI records” that should have been more carefully handled, concluding that Comey set a “dangerous example” with his actions. – READ MORE