Biden Vows to Be ‘Champion’ for Unions After Working to Offshore Their Jobs

Leading 2020 Democrat presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden is declaring himself a “champion” for America’s union workers after tirelessly supporting free trade deals that made it easier for corporations to offshore union workers’ jobs.

On Labor Day, Biden released an ad in which he vowed that labor unions will have a seat at the table during all trade negotiations in his administration. Biden also said “unions will have no stronger champion in the White House” if he is elected.

Biden’s ad comes as union bosses, with deep ties to Democrat Party leaders, are worried that union workers will once again support President Trump in the 2020 presidential election, as he runs on his platform of economic nationalism and beating China in a trade war.

For Biden, being an advocate for the needs, jobs, and wages of America’s union workers has not been a cornerstone of his history in elected office. Biden’s support for job-killing free trade deals, such as the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) deal and the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) deal, have superseded his support for keeping American jobs in the United States.

While advocating for NAFTA in the Senate in 1993, Biden claimed NAFTA would bring more U.S. jobs to the Newark, Delaware Chrysler plant and increase domestic auto production.