35 People Arrested In Virginia For Having ‘Enough Fentanyl To Kill 14 Million People’

Police in Virginia just orchestrated the largest drug bust in the state in the past 15 years, arresting more than 30 people suspected of amassing “enough fentanyl to kill 14 million people,” according to CBS News.

The outlet reported that the massive bust was called “Operation Cookout” by police working the case and included the seizing of “over 30 kilograms of fentanyl, 30 kilograms of heroin, five kilograms of cocaine and over $700,000.” Police also seized about 24 firearms in the bust.

“This opioid crisis is not an issue that is happening someplace else, or to someone else. It’s happening right here in Norfolk,” U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, G. Zachary Terwilliger, said during a press conference last Thursday.

"We're not talking about $500 and $600 deals, we're talking hundreds of thousands of dollars," he added. "You know, $20,000 in the trunk of somebody's car in a gym bag, you know, behind a local restaurant."