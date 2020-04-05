Trump says CDC wants Americans to cover faces with cloth amid coronavirus

President Trump on Friday announced that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending Americans wear facial coverings made of cloth while out in public to help stop the spread of coronavirus — though the president repeatedly called it “voluntary” and said he wouldn’t do it himself.

The change in guidelines signals a major shift in how officials are looking to combat the spread of COVID-19. The president, during a briefing with the White House coronavirus task force, said the recommendation is being made because of studies indicating asymptomatic people are spreading the virus.

“In light of these studies, the CDC is advising the use of non-medical cloth face coverings as an additional voluntary public health measure,” Trump said. “So it’s voluntary. You don’t have to do it.”

The president added: “I don’t think I’m going to be doing it.” He said he can’t imagine himself sitting in the Oval Office of the White House behind “that beautiful Resolute Desk” wearing a mask.

In a Friday statement, the CDC said “the virus can spread between people interacting in close proximity—for example, speaking, coughing, or sneezing—even if those people are not exhibiting symptoms.” – READ MORE

