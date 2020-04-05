Dr. Fauci says it’s ‘mind-boggling’ that any of China’s wet markets are still operating

White House coronavirus task force member Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Friday that all of China‘s wet markets should be shut down immediately in light of the pandemic ravaging much of the world.

“It boggles my mind how, when we have so many diseases that emanate out of that unusual human-animal interface, that we just don’t shut it down,” Fauci told “Fox & Friends.”

“I don’t know what else has to happen to get us to appreciate that,” Fauci said.

While rumors have swirled that the virus originated in bats and then infected another animal that passed it onto people at a market in the southeastern Chinese city of Wuhan, scientists have not yet determined exactly how the new coronavirus infected people. But these kinds of markets are not known to operate in the most sanitary conditions.

“You’ve got live animals, so there’s feces everywhere. There’s blood because of people chopping them up,” Peter Daszak, president of EcoHealth Alliance, which works to protect wildlife and public health from emerging diseases, told the Associated Press last month.

The Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan, before its closure, advertised dozens of species such as giant salamanders, baby crocodiles and raccoon dogs that were often referred to as wildlife, even when they were farmed. The Chinese government has reportedly allowed some wet markets in the country to reopen as the threat of the contagion lessened, although the one in Wuhan remains shuttered. – READ MORE

