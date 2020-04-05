Jonathan Turley Calls Out Acosta as the Source of ‘Press Pandemic’ in One Brilliant Tweet

Karl, chief Washington correspondent at ABC News, provided the criticism of his fellow White House reporter both in his new book Front Row at the Trump Show, released Tuesday, and during recent interviews.

In the book, he argued Acosta, who has had a multitude of verbal dust-ups with President Trump during press briefings, was “playing into the explicit Trump strategy of portraying the press as the opposition party” and encouraged him not to “give speeches from the White House briefing room.”

Jim Acosta’s interruption of Dr. Birx is an example of how CNN’s echo-journalism model is destroying the media’s credibility. Every question from Acosta is an effort to score points rather than elicit information. It is a press pandemic that continues to rage without relief. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) April 3, 2020

Karl later told The Daily Beast, “Regarding Jim Acosta, to paraphrase Voltaire, I will defend to the death his right to report from the White House, but I have some issues with the style in which he has done so … We can be tough, we can call out things that are not true, we can be aggressive in our questioning, but I don’t think we should act like we are part of the resistance.” – READ MORE

