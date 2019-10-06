Trump Rips Romney, Says the Utah Senator Is ‘So Bad for Republicans!’

President Donald Trump early on Saturday morning ripped into Mitt Romney, the failed 2012 GOP presidential candidate and current senator from Utah, for the remarks Romney made the other day against the president.

“Somebody please wake up Mitt Romney and tell him that my conversation with the Ukrainian President was a congenial and very appropriate one, and my statement on China pertained to corruption, not politics,” tweeted the president.

“If Mitt worked this hard on Obama, he could have won.”

“Sadly, he choked!” added Trump.

Somebody please wake up Mitt Romney and tell him that my conversation with the Ukrainian President was a congenial and very appropriate one, and my statement on China pertained to corruption, not politics. If Mitt worked this hard on Obama, he could have won. Sadly, he choked! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2019

Mitt Romney never knew how to win. He is a pompous “ass” who has been fighting me from the beginning, except when he begged me for my endorsement for his Senate run (I gave it to him), and when he begged me to be Secretary of State (I didn’t give it to him). He is so bad for R’s! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2019

“Mitt Romney never knew how to win,” he said. “He is a pompous ‘a**’ who has been fighting me from the beginning, except when he begged me for my endorsement for his Senate run (I gave it to him), and when he begged me to be secretary of State (I didn’t give it to him).”

"He is so bad for R's!" finished Trump.