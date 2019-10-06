Once-Relevant Candidate Appears on Cover of Once-Relevant Magazine

Senator Kamala Harris’s (D., Calif.) days are numbered as even a minimally relevant contender in the 2020 Democratic primary. That might be why Time magazine, a formerly relevant publication, decided to feature the notoriously ruthless former attorney general on its cover—before it is too late.

TIME’s new cover: Why Kamala Harris is struggling to find her footing https://t.co/AcwlwanCDU pic.twitter.com/g2yh9K1o2y — TIME (@TIME) October 3, 2019

Harris—who continues to describe herself as a “top-tier candidate” despite polling at just 4.8 percent, or fifth place, in the RealClearPolitics national polling average—is understandably desperate for attention. Her latest ploy is a public campaign to get President Donald Trump banned from Twitter. “We need a civil society, not a civil war,” she wrote in a letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. Harris also recently convinced BuzzFeed to write an entire article using actual words to explain why she uses female pronouns when talking about the presidency.

The Time profile is unlikely to give Harris the boost needed to achieve “top-tier” status in the Democratic primary. If any Democratic voters actually read it, they will probably come away feeling even less enthusiastic about her candidacy than they previously did. – READ MORE