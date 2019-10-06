George Soros PAC Gives Planned Parenthood $350K to Turn Virginia Blue

Left-wing billionaire financier George Soros has launched a political action committee (PAC) that has given Planned Parenthood Virginia its record largest outside contribution.

According to filings on the Virginia Public Access Project’s website, Democracy PAC has contributed $350,000 to Planned Parenthood Virginia’s committee in advance of the state’s elections this year, reported the Washington Free Beacon Thursday.

Soros and other liberal donors are hoping Democrats will regain control of both houses of the Virginia state legislature in November. Republicans hold a one-seat majority in the State Senate and a three-seat majority in the House of Delegates.

Gun control group Everytown for Gun Safety has launched a $550,000 digital ad campaign that targets 15 Virginia House and Senate seats currently held by Republicans, Axios reported. With Virginia home to the National Rifle Association (NRA), Everytown has committed to spending $2.5 million on the state’s November races. – READ MORE