Entertainment Politics
Jay-Z Slams Trump for ‘Sh*thole Countries’ Remarks: ‘Hurtful’
On the inaugural episode of CNN’s The Van Jones Show, the eponymous host sat down with none other than Jay-Z.
And in a preview clip released by CNN, Jay-Z is very critical of President Trump for his reported comments about “shithole countries,” calling it “hurtful” and “looking down on a whole population.”
More broadly, he talked about how instead of addressing this issue head-on in an honest way, the country has just been “spray[ing] perfume on a trash can.” – READ MORE
Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!
Rap mogul Jay Z explained his “disrespect” for President Donald Trump in an interview Friday, saying America has survived much worse things.
In an appearance on BBC Radio 1, Jay Z said Americans “are resilient, especially us as black people and especially the culture.”
“We’ve been through so much more than this guy,” Jay Z said of President Trump. “This guy, I’m looking at him like, man, this is a joke, with all — I can’t even say with all due respect — with all disrespect.” – READ MORE
On the inaugural episode of CNN's The Van Jones Show, the eponymous host sat down with none other than Jay-Z.