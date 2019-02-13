Trump rips fact-checkers: ‘Some of the most dishonest people in media’

President Trump slammed fact-checkers as “some of the most dishonest people in media” at a rally in El Paso, Texas, on Monday night.

“Where are the fact-checkers? Some of the most dishonest people in media are the so-called ‘fact-checkers,’ ” the president said, echoing a tweet earlier in the day praising a segment by Fox News host Jesse Watters, who accused media fact-checkers of “lying” to the public while becoming “fake news.”

“Fact checkers have become Fake News.” @JesseBWatters So True! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2019