Ocasio-Cortez Fires Back After Trump Calls Green New Deal a ‘High School Term Paper That Got a Low Mark’

President Donald Trump mocked Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-N.Y.) radical Green New Deal proposal on Monday night, saying it was like a “high school term paper that got a low mark” — and the newly minted lawmaker from New York lashed out in retaliation.

Trump held a rally in El Paso, Texas, on Monday night in which he pushed for border security and wall funding ahead of a congressional budget agreement deadline on Friday.

“Last week, they introduced a massive government takeover that would destroy our incredible economic gains. They introduced the so-called Green New Deal,” Trump told the crowd of thousands — who then proceeded to boo the proposal.

“It sounds like a high school term paper that got a low mark,” Trump added. “It would shut down American energy — which I don’t think the people of Texas are going to be happy .”

The president’s criticism — particularly his remark about the “high school term paper that got a low mark” — didn’t sit well with Ocasio-Cortez.

Ah yes, a man who can’t even read briefings written in full sentences is providing literary criticism of a House Resolution. (“Reading the intelligence book is not Trump’s preferred ‘style of learning,’ according to a person with knowledge of the situation.”

– @washingtonpost) https://t.co/O7daeYlXZO — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 12, 2019

