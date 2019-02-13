Nick Cannon Calls Out Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Sarah Silverman for Past Use of Blackface

Multi-hyphenate Actor-rapper-tv Host Nick Cannon Went After Comedians Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, And Sarah Silverman For Their Past Use Of Blackface In A Social Media Post This Week, Saying, “tell The Jimmys To Holla At Me!”

“Are these your Kings of Late Night??? JimmyFallon JimmyKimmel you know I’m always on the side of the comedian and never pander to the sensitive, but I feel there needs to be some “truth & reconciliation” discussions and teachable moments amongst our communities,” Nick Cannon said.

“I’m ready and willing for the discourse, so who wants to step up to the table first? In the meantime, I’ll just leave this right here.”