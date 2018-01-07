Trump rips “CNN flunky” Jake Tapper after heated interview with aide: He “just got destroyed” (VIDEO)

President Trump slammed CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday, calling him a “flunky” following the cable news host’s contentious interview with White House senior adviser Stephen Miller.

“Jake Tapper of Fake News CNN just got destroyed in his interview with Stephen Miller of the Trump Administration,” Trump tweeted.

Jake Tapper of Fake News CNN just got destroyed in his interview with Stephen Miller of the Trump Administration. Watch the hatred and unfairness of this CNN flunky! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2018

“Watch the hatred and unfairness of this CNN flunky!” (THE HILL)

CNN host Jake Tapper cut off a bizarre and fiery interview Sunday with White House adviser Stephen Miller about President Donald Trump’s mental acuity, CNN’s coverage of the administration and the truthfulness of Michael Wolff’s explosive new book.

It was clear from the outset Miller was there to do battle for the president.

Miller quickly lit into Fire and Fury: Inside Trump’s White House and blasted former White House strategist Steve Bannon, saying his critical comments about the administration in Wolff’s book were “grotesque.” (FREE BEACON)