Hollywood Triggered by Trump Calling Himself ‘Genius’

President Donald Trump took to Twitter Saturday to defend himself from claims he is mentally incompetent, writing that his past accomplishments make him not just smart, but a “genius” — and Hollywood, predictably, reacted with jokes and mockery.

Of course, celebrities were quick to weigh in on the president’s statement, with most offering up jokes or memes related to Trump’s use of the phrase “stable genius.” (BREITBART)

The only true stable genius has to be Mr. Ed., who talks in more complex sentences than the current occupier of the Whitehouse. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) January 6, 2018

A not-funny person: “I’m funny!”

A total racist: “I give everyone shit equally!”

A boring person: “Strap in ‘cuz I am OUT there!”

A homophobe: “*I* have zero problems with gays, but the Bible says…”

An unstable cretin: “I am a st — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 6, 2018

Whuddya call someone who declares himself a very stable genius. Who is not a character in an Austin Powers movie? https://t.co/Jjan9IxmWe — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) January 6, 2018

Hey #stablegenius Obama won on his first try AND won the popular vote. Also won a Nobel, shepherded economic recovery & secured healthcare for millions. You lost on your first try (Reform Party in 2000), lost the popular vote to Hillary & tanked Trumpcare. Also, you crazy. — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) January 6, 2018

“Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart,” President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter on Saturday morning.

Trump accused Democratic opponents of his presidency and “the fake news mainstream media” of trying to use mental health questions to challenge him as they did with Ronald Reagan.

Now that Russian collusion, after one year of intense study, has proven to be a total hoax on the American public, the Democrats and their lapdogs, the Fake News Mainstream Media, are taking out the old Ronald Reagan playbook and screaming mental stability and intelligence….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

….Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart. Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames. I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

….to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius….and a very stable genius at that! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

“I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star, to President of the United States (on my first try),” Trump wrote. “I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius….and a very stable genius at that!” (BREITBART)