Hollywood Triggered by Trump Calling Himself ‘Genius’

President Donald Trump took to Twitter Saturday to defend himself from claims he is mentally incompetent, writing that his past accomplishments make him not just smart, but a “genius” — and Hollywood, predictably, reacted with jokes and mockery.

Of course, celebrities were quick to weigh in on the president’s statement, with most offering up jokes or memes related to Trump’s use of the phrase “stable genius.” (BREITBART)

“Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart,” President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter on Saturday morning.

Trump accused Democratic opponents of his presidency and “the fake news mainstream media” of trying to use mental health questions to challenge him as they did with Ronald Reagan.

“I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star, to President of the United States (on my first try),” Trump wrote. “I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius….and a very stable genius at that!” (BREITBART)

