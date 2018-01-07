Music Producer Diplo: Trump Should Be Blocked from Twitter

Acclaimed music producer DJ Diplo dumped on President Donald Trump over his threat to cut off military aid to Pakistan and said he hopes Trump’s “nuclear button” tweet mocking Kim Jong-un gets the president blocked from Twitter.

“I almost feel like it’s a joke or something, I hope it’s not real,” Diplo — real name Thomas Wesley Pentz — told TMZ when asked about President Trump’s tweet this week that his nuclear button is “much bigger & more powerful” than the North Korean dictator’s.

“It put us on edge. I wish, hopefully Twitter will block him at some point because it’s kind of like harassment to some people,” Diplo said of President Trump’s tweeting.

The Grammy-nominated electronic dance music producer hopes to perform in Pakistan, a country in which President Trump’s administration announced will no longer receive massive amounts of military aid over its government’s failure to face down the terrorist organizations that exist within its borders. (BREITBART)

Amid vocal calls for the company to act, Twitter today offered its first explanation for why it hasn’t banned President Donald Trump — without ever saying the man’s name. “Elected world leaders play a critical role in that conversation because of their outsized impact on our society,” the company said in a blog post. “Blocking a world leader from Twitter or removing their controversial Tweets, would hide important information people should be able to see and debate. It would also not silence that leader, but it would certainly hamper necessary discussion around their words and actions.”

In its blog post, Twitter reiterated its previous statement that all accounts still must follow the company’s rules. The statement seemed to leave open the possibility that it might one day take action against Trump’s account, or the accounts of other world leaders who might use the platform to incite violence or otherwise break its rules. “We review Tweets by leaders within the political context that defines them, and enforce our rules accordingly,” it said. (THE VERGE)

