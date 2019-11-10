Trump Riffs on Republican Senators At Fundraising Dinner: ‘She Hates Me’

President Donald Trump spoke candidly about several Senate Republicans during a fundraising event at Trump Hotel in Washington, D.C., on Thursday night.

Trump hosted a fundraising dinner alongside Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) at the Trump International Hotel, with several Republican Senators in attendance. During the dinner, Trump riffed on his relationships with several members of the upper chamber, according to The Washington Post’s Josh Dawsey.

At one point, the president asked if Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Ak.) was present. Upon realizing she wasn’t there, the president said, “she hates me.”

“I kind of like her but she really doesn’t like me,” he added, according to a series of tweets from Dawsey. “We do so much for Alaska you’d think we’d get her vote for something one of these days.”

She wasn’t the only senator Trump opened up about, either. On Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Ia.), he said she pesters him about ethanol. – READ MORE