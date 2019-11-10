President Trump wants to award military dog Conan with the Purple Heart

Conan, the military dog injured in the raid that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, could be awarded the Purple Heart.

President Donald Trump has reportedly made it clear that he wants to honor Conan with the prestigious award, according to the New York Post.

“It is the president’s desire to honor the dog,” a source told the Post. “They are working out the details.”

The president has made his desire to honor Conan clear, but the dog's military duties have so far interfered with Trump's plans for a ceremony, the source explained.