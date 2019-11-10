Animal Rights Extremists Verbally Abuse Blind Men for Having Guide Dogs

Animal rights extremists have verbally abused blind people for having guide dogs, claiming the labradors should be “running free in the fields”.

Blind men have told SVT this week how strangers have confronted them while they were out with their assistance animals.

Fife-native Jonathan Attenborough, who lost his sight five years ago, told the Scottish broadcaster that he was verbally attacked twice while out with his “constant companion” Sam.

Last night: two blind guys & our dogs at a bar, having a quiet drink. We then get accosted by an aggressive women screaming that we’re cruel for having Guide Dogs. Not only was she in our faces but at one point I thought she‘d get physical. Not a comfortable position to be in. pic.twitter.com/OvckbdtYNh — Dr Amit Patel (@BlindDad_Uk) October 20, 2019

“An incident in a hotel bar in Portsmouth was very aggressive,” the 30-year-old said. “A woman approached myself and my friend, another guide dog owner, to tell us she was an animal rights activist and we were cruel. She was very in our faces and made us feel very uncomfortable.

"I was so taken aback. I tried to have a conversation with her but she didn't listen. She just seemed to be in a rage."