Trump Reveals Why He Doesn’t Own a Pet, Though He Has Great Respect for German Shepherd Police Dogs

Donald Trump is the first president not to have a pet dog in the White House in well over a century.

When the president held a rally in El Paso, Texas, on Monday night, he talked about why.

“I wouldn’t mind having one, honestly, but I don’t have any time,” Trump said.

“How would I look walking a dog on the White House lawn?” he added.

“Would that be right? It doesn’t.”

“It feels a little phony to me,” Trump told the crowd.

Was this a dig at Barack Obama?

Trump continued, “A lot of people say, ‘Oh, you should get a dog.’ Why? ‘It’s good politically.’”

"Look, that's not the relationship I have with my people," Trump said.