Trump approval surges, biggest turnaround of presidency, 1 point shy of ‘his personal best’

President Trump has received an early Valentine’s Day kiss from America’s biggest pollster with an approval rating just one point below his “personal best.”

According to Gallup, Trump bounced off his lowest rating of 37 percent to a high of 44 percent approval since he decided to reopen the government.

The survey even suggested that all those pundits were wrong when they judged that the president lost the first government shutdown fight with Congress. The Gallup poll suggests a different verdict. He had his biggest shift from low to high after he opened the government, and also gave his annual State of the Union address.

"The recent political brinksmanship harmed Trump's ratings when he eagerly used the government shutdown as a strategy to force funding for a border wall. At that time, Trump's approval rating fell, while Congress' already low rating held steady. But by reopening the government — something widely seen as evidence of failure — Trump may have won praise from the public, something both sides should bear in mind as they negotiate to avoid a repeat shutdown," said Gallup.