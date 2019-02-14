Google makes massive $13 billion push into Middle America, plans construction boom

Google is making a huge push into Middle America with a $13 billion investment in data centers and offices across 14 different states.

The company’s CEO, Sundar Pichai, on Wednesday announced a major expansion of its footprint across the country in the form of data centers and offices in Nebraska, Georgia, Texas, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Virginia and Wisconsin, among others.

The new investments will allow Google to hire tens of thousands of new employees and create more than 10,000 new construction jobs. This will mark the second year in a row that the search giant will be growing faster outside of Silicon Valley than in it.

Google’s announcement comes one year after Pichai visited Tennessee to break ground on a new data center in Clarksville. Over the past year, Google has hired 10,000 people in the U.S. and invested $9 billion.

"It was clear from the excitement at the event that the jobs and economic investment meant a great deal to the community," Pichai said in a statement. "I've seen that same optimism in communities around the country that are helping to power our digital economy. I'm proud to say our U.S. footprint is growing rapidly."